FM: Estonia interested in intensifying political dialogue with Azerbaijan

By Trend





Estonia is interested in intensifying political dialogue with Azerbaijan, Urmas Reinsalu, the Foreign Minister of Estonia, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

“Bilateral relations between Estonia and Azerbaijan are good and stable. We have made progress in enhancing political cooperation through high-level meetings in recent years. We have established very good contacts between our parliaments; I am pleased that our Vice Speaker visited Baku in October 2018. An Estonia-Azerbaijani parliamentary group has been formed in our new Parliament as well and good contacts will definitely continue. We are interested in intensifying political dialogue and diversifying spheres of cooperation,” he said.

Reinsalu said the sides already have excellent cooperation in the ICT and education sectors, but there is a lot of potential to further develop economic relations and increase trade flows.

“The Estonian government highly values cooperation with all Eastern Partnership countries and actively promotes this initiative in the European Union. The EU is an important partner for Azerbaijan and we welcome the positive dynamics in EU-Azerbaijan relations,” noted the minister.

Reinsalu recalled that on 13 May 2019, the foreign ministers of the European Union and the foreign ministers of the six Eastern Partnership countries met in Brussels to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership, to reiterate its importance, to celebrate its success and achievements so far, as well as to reflect on the future of continued strategic and ambitious partnership.

“I am glad to have met my Azerbaijani colleague during the celebrations in Brussels, with whom I’m hoping to develop a good and productive working relationship,” he said.