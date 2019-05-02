5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue kicks off in Baku

By Trend









The 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue under the motto "Building dialogue into action against discrimination, inequality and violent conflict" began its work in Baku on May 2, Trend reports.

The forum, which will be held May 2-3 in Baku, will host more than 20 events with the participation of high-ranking officials from over 105 countries and more than 35 international organizations. The event will be broadcast by the UN on its official website.

The event is organized by the Government of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Culture, and the partners are UNESCO, the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, the World Tourism Organization, the Council of Europe and ISESCO.

The "Baku Process", implemented since 2008 at the initiative of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, has been able to create a positive platform for 10 years to exchange views between different people and groups living on different continents and belonging to different ethnic, cultural, religious and linguistic groups, based on sincerity, mutual understanding and mutual respect.

The forum will continue in three directions.

Thus, promoting intercultural dialogue and human dignity within the framework of the forum, the second high-level meeting of international organizations and ministers will be held in order to prepare a common roadmap for organizations representing the public, private and other sectors, for creating an inclusive and sustainable society, to form partnerships between political, economic, financial, military, humanitarian and social organizations.

At the same time, during the two days of the forum, plenary and intermediate sessions will be held on the topics "Managing diversity: multi-level and multi - sectoral collaboration", "Global Citizenship Education: Nurturing a Culture of Peace", "The Role of Great Silk Road in building dialogue among Turkic speaking countries", "Multilateralism and diplomacy for peace", etc.

On the days of the event, exhibitions, music programs will be organized for guests.

The forum is attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ghana Shirley Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay Rodolfo Nin Novoa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Gambia Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Culture of Montenegro Aleksandar Bogdanovic, Minister of Culture of Mali Ramatoulaye Diallo, Minister of Culture of Algeria Meriem Merdaci, Head of Organization for Culture and Islamic Relations of Iran Abouzar Ebrahimi Torkaman, Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Zhamankulov, Minister of Information and Youth Affairs of Kuwait Mohammad Aljabri, Minister of Internal Affairs of Montenegro Mevludin Nuhodzic and Minister of Education of Myanmar Myo Thein Gyi.