Prosecutor general says Azerbaijan prevented sabotage by Armenian special services

By Trend





In 2018, Azerbaijan prevented sabotage and terrorist activities of the Armenian intelligence agencies and special services as a result of the taken operational and investigative measures, Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov said, Trend reports with reference to the General Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan.

He was speaking at an expanded board meeting dedicated to the work implemented by the prosecution authorities in 2018 and the future objectives.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Central Office of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Republican Military Prosecutor’s Office, the Prosecutor’s Office of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Baku City Prosecutor’s Office, city and district military prosecutors.

At the meeting, it was noted that last year a criminal case was launched for high treason and under other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan against a group of military personnel and civilians involved in secret cooperation with intelligence agencies and special services of the Armenian Armed Forces.

At the meeting, it was said that as a result of operational and investigative measures, sabotage and terrorist activities of the Armenian intelligence agencies and special services were prevented.

The successful investigation into a number of big criminal cases was noted.

Preventive measures were taken in the form of arrest against 29 people for committing a terror attack against the head of the Ganja City Executive Power, for attempting to change the constitutional order of Azerbaijan by using force, for terrorism and other particularly serious crimes. Eleven of these people were put on the international wanted list. Presently, operational and investigation activities continue.

The prosecutor general said more effective work was done to strengthen the law and order.