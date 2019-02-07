Azerbaijani president allocates funds to eliminate consequences of earthquake in 3 regions

By Trend





Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures to eliminate the consequences of earthquake that occurred in the Shamakhi, Ismayilli and Agsu regions.

According to the order, two million manats envisaged in the 2019 state budget will be allocated from the reserve fund of the Azerbaijani president to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations to eliminate the damage caused to residential buildings, social and infrastructure facilities in Shamakhi, Ismayilli and Agsu.