Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 29 times

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 29 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Dec. 31.

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh, Shavarshavan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Aygeovit village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Ferehli, Gizilhajili, Jafarli, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Yarymja village of Terter region, Yusifjanly village of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.