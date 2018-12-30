Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of the Council of State and Council of Ministers of Cuba

By Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Council of State and Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba.

"On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the occasion of the Liberation Day of the Republic of Cuba.

On this festive day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavours, and the friendly people of Cuba everlasting peace and prosperity," President Aliyev said.