The book about the legal regulation of energy policy

The monograph by Razim Isayev can play an important role in eliminating the existing scientific gaps in international energy law.

One of the monograph’s features is the explanation of the legal regulation issues of environmental protection during transit transportation of energy resources. So, the monograph deeply analyzes international treaties of a universal and regional nature, stipulating environmental protection issues during transit transportation of energy carriers...

The growing need for energy resources in the 21st century does make an actual world energy trade, and the problem of delivering this resource from various regions to the consumer market in a more comprehensive sense. At the same time, the problem of transit transportation of energy carriers arises as one of the main elements of modern international security.

Different wars and military conflicts aimed at conquering energy carriers, as well as keeping international transport corridors providing access to the world energy market, attempts to prevent constructing new transport infrastructures require to translate the struggle of the military-political centers of states whose interests on energy market do not match into political and legal language. Because it is impossible to implement their safe transit without international legal mechanisms providing for the adjudication of disputes that may arise during the transit of energy carriers.

In this regard, one of the main tasks is a scientific theoretical and practical study of the legal aspects of regulating the transit of energy carriers and the taking more advanced measures in this area. The monograph “Theoretical and practical problems of legal regulation of energy transit in modern international and national law” by Razim Jamal oglu Isayev is quite relevant and valuable just because it is devoted to the study of the problems listed above.

Nowadays the energy carriers have a serious impact on the economy, public security of countries and regions, and they can also help minimize people's confidence in stability. This is a further evidence of how significant the energy carriers are as well as the need to solve the problem of their legal regulation.

This monograph defines the energy concept in international and domestic law, as well as scientifically explores and comprehensively and thoroughly describes such issues as the energy transportation by rail, commercial shipping, via international pipelines and power lines, as means of transporting energy. This paper studies and analyzes the defining principles of legal relations of international transportation of energy carriers and the international legal regulation of transit carried out between a limited number of participants in comparison with the relevant legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This work, considering the modern regulatory documents of energy transit, advanced international legal experience and requirements arising from the relevant legal acts of the Republic of Azerbaijan, plays an important role in the legal regulation of our country's energy policy and the elimination of scientific gaps in the international energy law.

The author concludes his study with significant theoretical and practical proposals and results related to the multilateral analysis carried out in the monograph, based on sufficiently substantiated scientific concepts of legal practice (including the Republic of Azerbaijan) and legal literature. The main provisions and proposals stated in the paper are also of great importance. Thus, the monograph submitted to the conclusion is also relevant to scientifically grounded arguments and corresponding practical significance.

Therefore, the definition of the role, scope of legal regulation in regards of the energy carriers transportation is of great importance, both from a theoretical and practical point of view.

The relevance of the topic chosen by the author can be precisely explained by this. The above facts reconfirm the relevance of the monograph. The monograph consists of an introduction, 3 chapters, conclusion and bibliography. The research plan is drawn up logically, the paragraphs and chapters completely complement each other.

In general, the research is devoted to a rather significant, broad, complex and systematic problem. The author's appeal to the complex, topical international legal problems and ideological diversity of the legal literature, should be regarded as a positive factor in regards with a comprehensive analysis of the monograph.

When writing a research paper, the author creatively and widely addressed the ideological diversity existing in the legal literature, the experience of various states in legislation and international universal, regional and bilateral treaties. Development of this monograph involved a fairly wide range of modern Azerbaijani and foreign literature.

This study, written for lawyers, university students, faculty, people directly involved in the transportation and transit of energy carriers, can be a starting point for even greater achievements in the transit energy carriers transportation, as well as to improve the transit quality and security in the Republic of Azerbaijan and globally.

We express our deepest gratitude to the author for developing and presenting his monograph covering current theoretical and practical issues of legal regulation in the energy transit in modern international and national law, and wish Mr. Isayev further success in his scientific activities.