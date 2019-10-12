Russian expert: Armenia preaches cruelty and Nazi ideology at genetic level

By Trend

Armenia, suffering from a chronic diagnosis of "great-power" chauvinism, preaches cruelty and hateful ideology at the genetic level, therefore it is not surprising that Armenia continues to support the heroization of Nazism, well-known Russian expert, publicist and public figure Dmitry Verkhoturov told Trend.

“The erection of a monument in Yerevan to Armenian Nazi Garegin Nzhdeh testifies to this,” the expert added.

"The heroization of Garegin Nzhdeh is nothing more than the support of ethnic cleansing in Karabakh, in which the Armenian thug directly participated,” Verkhoturov said. “Therefore, it is not surprising that Yerevan stands for the ideology of fascism. By erecting a monument to Garegin, the Armenian public is trying to present his personality as a developer of the ideology of national existence."

Verkhoturov stressed that the current depressing situation in Armenia is the result of the country's impasse political course.

“The issue is not that the economic situation is deteriorating and the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has not been resolved yet,” the expert said. “In essence, this testifies to the fact that Armenia is a decorative republic with a decorative prime minister who is not ready to lead the country out of the political and economic crisis."

The expert reminded that according to a resolution of the UN General Assembly, UN member-states are called upon to prevent the erection of monuments, memorial plaques for the individuals who participated in war crimes, collaborated with the Nazis during World War II.

Garegin Nzhdeh is considered the founder of the theory propagating hatred on ethnic and ethnic grounds in Armenia.

More than 10,000 Azerbaijanis were killed by detachments led by Nzhdeh, 115 Azerbaijani villages were destroyed in Zangezur district in 1918-1920. At the same time, he is one of the authors of “Great Armenia” idea.

The goal is to create “Great Armenia”, first of all, at the expense of the lands of Azerbaijan and other neighboring countries. After the end of World War II, the military tribunal of the former USSR condemned Nzhdeh as a war criminal.