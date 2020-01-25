Peter M. Tase: Opening of WEF regional center in Baku is great achievement of Azerbaijani gov’t

By Trend

The decision on opening of World Economic Forum Center in Baku is a great achievement of the government of Azerbaijan and a real motivation to all business leaders in Europe and Asia, Peter M. Tase, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities and corporations in Europe and the Americas told Trend.

He noted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan, over the last decade, has emerged as an attractive destination for the world's top business leaders and hosted high level conferences (and bilateral meetings among the world's major powers) that addressed a myriad of topics that are relevant to multiculturalism, economic diplomacy, geopolitical strengthening of Europe and multilateral diplomacy.

“This exciting news is indeed a source of confidence towards the national economy of Azerbaijan. It demonstrates that beyond the attractive multiculturalism and inter-ethnic harmony that exists in Azerbaijan, the country definitely has a great atmosphere of economic growth, financial stability, a well-developed banking sector and oil and gas production industry in the country is the backbone of the nation's ambitious employment opportunities,” said Tase.

He believes that Azerbaijan, as an extremely important ally of Europe and US, will benefit towards attracting foreign direct investments and a rising positive image of Azerbaijan will have a significant economic impact on the pockets of every Azerbaijani citizen.