Winter blues: How to fight with seasonal depression

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Gloomy winter days can get a lot of people feeling down. When the sun is gone and days get shorter, winter blues get the best of us leaving us fatigued and not really wanting to do anything but stay in bed.

If you feel sad, irritated or less energetic throughout winter, you should know that you’re not alone; a lot of people get affected by seasonal depression. And the good news is you can do something about it. Here are some ways to beat the blues.

Expose yourself to light

The lack of light is the main reason causing low mood in winter. Spend more time outdoors, take morning walks. If you spend most of your time inside, organize your workplace near the window. Turning on your lamps and overhead lights can help lift your mood during a gloomy daytime.

Stay active

Doing sports is a sure way to make you feel better. Go to the gym, do some yoga, or even dancing. The point is to keep moving. Any physical activity can elevate your mood, as it promotes the production of serotonin - the hormone contributing to the feeling of happiness.

Eat a healthy diet

Everyone gets happier after having some comfort food, especially in winter. Keep your diet balanced, natural and wholesome this season. Eat fresh fruits and vegetables, and do not forget about dairy products: they contain proteins and calcium essential for your health.

Have good quality sleep

A healthy sleep is one of the main tools when we talk about fighting seasonal depression. Try to have a consistent sleep pattern and go to bed before midnight. Don’t forget to air the room before going to bed.

Socialize

Winter is not all about curling up under the covers. This time of the year can actually be a good time to get out there and actively socialize. You can get together with your family members or a group of friends and engage in different fun activities, game; go to a café, visit an exhibition and so on.

Don’t let the winter keep you homebound! Use these tricks to lighten up and make the best of this cold, gloomy season.