How to stop procrastinating

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Procrastination is a problem that most people have faced at least once in their lifetime. Some people experience it more often than others. Still, when it does happen, it can (and most definitely will!) lead to negative consequences.

Procrastination has been there for a long time. This problem is so timeless that one can find it described in the works of ancient philosophers like Socrates and Aristotle. Yet, the “I’ll do it later” concept is still a challenging issue nowadays.

So, what do you do to stop procrastinating? First of all, you should understand what your procrastination is caused by. What is it that makes you put things off? Maybe, you are not really into what you are about to do. Or maybe, it is because you get overwhelmed by serious tasks and cannot organize your thoughts? Or is it that you lack focus?

After you understand the reason behind your procrastination, it will be much easier to deal with it. However, there are some general ways to reduce postponing, no matter what causes it.

Prioritize your goals

When you have a lot to do, it may seem hard to choose what to start from. To avoid this confusion, make a “to do” list starting from the most urgent tasks and gradually moving onto the less important ones.

Set a deadline for each task

You should have a precise idea about the time by which the task should be accomplished. If your deadline is vague, it will only contribute to procrastination.

Reward yourself for an accomplishment

Promise yourself a treat for carrying out a task. This way, you will have something to look forward to, which will increase your desire to do the task.

Inform other people

Sharing your plans with others can make you more committed to them, because you feel accountable to someone other than yourself.

Organize your environment

Find a place that works for you, it might be your home, a library, a coffee shop or any other place that makes you feel comfortable. Remove all the distractions.

Time is not waiting for anyone. Every minute can move a new opportunity away from you. Don’t let the time slip by, make the most of it.