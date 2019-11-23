Beauty tricks to look younger

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Many women of all ages try to look younger than they really are. Most people want to be fashionable and youthful-looking. How can one make their skin soft and look younger again?

Here are some tricks to help you look instantly younger.

Skincare routine

First of all, improve your daily skincare routine for beautiful skin. Choose the right face creams, lotions, potions and serums for giving your skin the healthy glow.

Washing your face is the most basic and essential step of any routine. Proper facial cleansing prevents acne breakouts. At the same time, overwashing your face can be damaging. So, wash your face twice a day with lukewarm water and a gentle cleanser.

Before you can start washing, you need to remove makeup. Use vegetable oil-based cleanser in order to remove your eye makeup.

The first step to achieving clean and glassy skin is finding the right cleanser Your cleanser should be gentle and preferably non-foaming.

Anti-aging Serums

Serums contain a higher concentration of active ingredients than a moisturizer. Unlike creams and lotions, serums are also able to go deeper into the skin’s layers. Anti-aging serums reduce environmental toxins.

The best anti-aging serum includes such ingredients as Vitamin A and C as they increase collagen in your skin and act as antioxidants to soak up the biological and environmental oxidative stress that contributes significantly to extrinsic skin aging. They can be added to moisturizers, night creams and masks for a better result.

Moisturizing

Dry skin can make you look dull and old. Your skin requires lots of moisture as it begins to feel dry and tight. Using a moisturizer is an extremely important step in your skincare routine. Look around and buy a product that suits your skin type to make your skin glow and hydrated.

Make-up tricks

Don’t underestimate simple make-up tricks. Put some powder on your lashes, and only then apply the mascara. It will make your eyelashes look much fuller. Emphasize your brows’ natural shape with an eyebrow pencil. Fuller eyebrows also make your face looking younger. Use deep brown pencil to achieve sophisticated look.

When it comes to how old you are, age is really just a number. You're as young as you feel.