First Fikrat Amirov Republican Music Festival opens its doors to music lovers

First ever Fikrat Amirov Republican Music Festival has opened its doors to music lovers at Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports. The grand festival is organized by the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, which turns 90 this year.

Director of the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall named after Fikrat Amirov, the author of the idea and artistic director of the festival, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov welcomed the guests of the ceremony.

In his speech, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov stressed that within the framework of the project, various events and concert programs will be held in Baku and Ganja aimed at promoting national classical art and Fikrat Amirov's legacy.

Accompanied by the Goygol State Song and Dance Ensemble (choreographer - Sanan Javadov), the Honored Collective of the Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble (choreographer - Honored Artist Jeyhun Gubadov), soloists People's Artist Shahnaz Gashimova, Honored Artist Sevinj Sariyeva, Samir Mammadov, Khayal Aliyev, Sahil Guliyev (tar), Zamina Mustafayeva, Azer Verdiyev, Shirkhan Jahangirov, Anar Guliyev, Rovshan Mammadov, Mehpara Jafarova performed music pieces by Azerbaijani composers, folk songs and dances to the applause of the audience.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.