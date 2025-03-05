Culture Ministry awards Trend News Agency correspondent

By Laman Ismayilova



Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has awarded Vugar Imanov, head of the Culture Department at Trend News Agency and a recipient of the "Tereggi" medal, with Honorary Diploma "For services to the Development of Azerbaijani Culture".

The diploma was signed by Culture Minister Adil Karimli and presented during a ceremony at the Azerbaijan State Museum of Musical Culture as part of a new project launched by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEM?M) titled "Behind the Scenes of Culture: Secrets of Journalism."

The project celebrates the 150th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Press and aims to increase the interest of young journalists in cultural journalism.

The initiative seeks to enrich their professional activities in this area, and acquire practical skills.

As part of the project, a series of seminars are conducted featuring prominent journalists with extensive experience, as well as contributors to the advancement of cultural journalism.

The first guest speaker was journalist Vugar Imanov, who shared insights on the key role of journalism in promoting and safeguarding national spiritual values. He also discussed the current state of journalism in the cultural sector, discussing both the advantages and challenges posed by modern technologies.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.