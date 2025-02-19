Contemporary art pieces on display in Baku

By Laman Ismayilova



Ambassadors Cultural Club has opened an exhibition within the START project, organised by Arts Council Azerbaijan.

The exhibition brings together talented young artists who bring a new perspective to contemporary Azerbaijani art. The curator of the exhibition is Sona Guliyeva.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, the head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov underlined that the START project is aimed at revealing the creative potential of young talents, supporting and promoting them, integrating them into the professional art environment, and presenting their works to a wider audience.

The exhibition features more than 40 works of art, portraits and paintings that reflect national motifs and the beauty of the native land.

Despite the winter, special attention was paid to spring motifs, in anticipation of warm days.

Founded by Arts Council Azerbaijan, the Ambassadors Cultural Club serves as a point of contact for cultural exchange, to create projects that inspire and unite people, and to strengthen cultural ties between diplomats, artists, and the broader audience.

The club aims to highlight the unique aspects of Azerbaijani culture, such as traditional crafts, carpet weaving, music, visual arts, and contemporary art. Special attention is given to folk traditions that reflect the richness of our cultural identity.

