National Drama Theater premieres new play

By Laman Ismayilova



Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater has premiered a play "Valley of Sorcerers" based on the eponymous work by People's Writer, Honored Scientist, Full Member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Professor Kamal Abdulla.

The theater production was staged by Honored Art Worker, director Bahram Osmanov.

Kamal Abdulla's novel "Valley of Sorcerers" was published in 2006 and has been published in several languages in different countries around the world. Written in the genre of a philosophical parable, it tells of extraordinary events in the Valley of Sorcerers, whose inhabitants are able to control space and time. "Valley of Sorcerers" is a striking example of a postmodern novel in Azerbaijani literature.

The novel is based on the mythological idea that man and humanity carry in the depths of their soul and consciousness a love for the ideal, which is opposed to the real world, where evil deeds and cruelty reign. After all, man is not only a physical and biological phenomenon but also a spiritual phenomenon. Against the background of a real-world shaken in its foundations and cruel, the author has created the image of an ideal and harmonious world of sorcerers, where eternal spring, truth and beauty reign. The real and the mythological are initially contrasted as two opposite extremes, and at the end of the work they merge into a single value - the dwelling place of the soul and spiritual values...

The creative team was met with applause from the audience, and the play has been added to the theatre's repertoire. The artist is Gennady Skomorokhov, the composer is People's Artist Siyavush Karimi, the stage plasticity is Honored Artist Bakhruz Ahmadli, lighting designer is Rafael Hasanov, the assistant director is Konul Karimova.

The roles are performed by People's Artists Kazim Abdullayev, Ali Nur, Honored Artists Rovshan Karimdukht, Kazim Hasanguliyev, Metanet Atakishiyeva, actors Elnur Gadirov, Elchin Afandi, Ilaha Hasanova.

Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater opened its doors in 1873. The comedy "Vizier of Lankaran khanate" was staged there.

Actors such as Huseyn Arablinski, Muxtar Dadashov, Jahangir Zeynalov, Mirzaagha Aliyev, Sidgi Ruhulla, Alasgar Alakbarov, Adil Iskandarov, Barat Shakinskaya, Leyla Badirbayli, and other famous actors played at the theatre.

Plays to works of Jafar Jabbarli, Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Ali bey Huseynzada, Najaf bay Vazirov, Huseyn Javid, Sabit Rahman, Nariman Narimanov, Ilyas Afandiyev, as well as to works of other world classics such as Shakespeare, Schiller, Moliere, Dumas, Hugo, Balzac, Pushkin, Lermontov, Tolstoy, Gogol were staged in the theatre.

The theater workers successfully toured Russia, Georgia, Turkiye, Germany, Cyprus, and other countries.