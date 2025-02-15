Forget about roses: NASA offers gift of truly cosmic proportions on Valentine's Day

By Laman Ismayilova



Forget chocolates and roses this Valentine's Day. NASA is offering a gift of truly cosmic proportions: a glimpse into the heart of the 30 Doradus Nebula.

For Valentine's Day, NASA has published a space image that looks like a cosmic bouquet.

The photo shows the 30 Doradus Nebula in the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy.

The series of images was taken using the Chandra and Hubble telescopes and the ALMA radio telescope.

It took Chandra 23 days to create this breathtaking image. During this time, it analyzed data on several types of stars, as well as stellar winds and supernova gas in the Nebula.

As NASA reports, this Nebula is located approximately 160, 000 light-years from Earth.