Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations marks 19th Anniversary

By Akbar Novruz



Today, December 16, marks the professional holiday of the employees of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), coinciding with the 19th anniversary of its establishment.

Over the past 19 years, the Ministry has been dedicated to fulfilling its duties in the timely detection, prevention, and elimination of the consequences of potential emergencies. This includes the creation of a reliable network for civil defense, protection of populations and territories from natural and man-made disasters, and ensuring safety in industries such as fire, water basins, mining, and construction. Additionally, MES has played a significant role in managing the aftermath of possible terrorist incidents.

The Ministry has also made strides in developing its information technology infrastructure, organizing electronic services, and maintaining comprehensive statistics on natural and man-made events across the country. In line with these efforts, the Crisis Management Center and the "112 Call Center" have been established.

The MES has proven its effectiveness in international operations as well, providing humanitarian aid and rescue efforts in disaster-stricken regions. The Ministry’s emergency and rescue agencies have demonstrated professionalism by promptly intervening in fires, floods, avalanches, landslides, earthquakes, and other crises in residential, industrial, and public sectors, including large shopping centers, forests, and open areas.

Expanding international cooperation, the Ministry has delivered humanitarian aid to various countries under the direction of President Ilham Aliyev. Azerbaijani rescue teams have actively participated in extinguishing forest fires in Israel, Georgia, and Türkiye. Notably, in February 2023, the MES’s rapid rescue forces played a critical role in Türkiye after a powerful earthquake. A rescue team of 760 personnel assisted in the affected areas of Kahramanmara?, Hatay, and other cities.

Elvin Iskenderov, a rescuer from the Special Risk Rescue Service, was recognized for his heroic efforts in Türkiye, recovering three survivors and 25 bodies from the rubble in Kahramanmara?. In recognition of his bravery, Iskenderov was awarded the "Republic of Türkiye State Medal for Outstanding Sacrifice" by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan was officially established by a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on December 16, 2005.