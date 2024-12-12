Culture Minister, TURKSOY Secretary-General exchange views on future projects

By Laman Ismayilova



Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has received TURKSOY Secretary-General Sultan Raev, who is on a visit to the country.

Speaking at the event, Adil Karimli said that cooperation between Azerbaijan and TURKSOY is developing from year to year, and our country attaches great importance to relations with this structure.

During the conversation, the activities of the organization in the current year were discussed, satisfaction was expressed with numerous successfully implemented joint projects.

The meeting exchanged views on the projects planned for 2025. The importance of holding the 2nd Cultural Forum of the Turkic World next year was noted.

The first forum, held in the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2023 - the city of Shusha (October 13-14), was assessed as a noteworthy project in terms of further strengthening cultural cooperation between the fraternal peoples.

In addition, the importance of expanding cooperation in the field of cinematography, especially the creation of joint animation films, was emphasized.

An exchange of views also took place on the issue of accepting the Republic of Mongolia into TURKSOY as an observer member.

Established in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.