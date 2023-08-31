Shusha State Musical Drama Theater opens new season

Shusha State Musical Drama Theater never ceases to amaze theater lovers.

The theater will open a new season with Huseyn Javid's drama "Mother" on September 23, Azernews reports.

Throughout his work, Huseyn Javid brilliantly demonstrated the struggle between good and evil throughout his work,

The production director of the play is Loghman Karimov, the artist is Valeh Mammadov, music composer-Azad Mammadov.

Shusha Musical Drama Theater has been operating since 1938. In 1992, the theater moved to Baku amid the First Karabakh War.

In 2018, Shusha State Musical Drama Theater opened its doors after the major reconstruction.

The reconstruction works were commissioned by the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture.

On the second floor there are rooms for sound and light operators, a film projection room. The stage was reconstructed as well. The building was provided with new telecommunication systems.

The theater successfully stages works of such prominent figures as Fatali Akhundov, Abdurrahim bey Hagverdiyev, Jafar Jabbarli, Samad Vurgun, etc.