Russian House in Baku marks 150th anniversary of Feodor Chaliapin

The Russian House in Baku has marked the 150th anniversary of Feodor Chaliapin, recognized as one of the greatest opera singers in history.

Opening the event, the project organizer, Baku Music Academy's senior lecturer, Ph.D. in art criticism Alena Inyakina shared with the audience important facts from the life and work of the Russian musician. She stressed Chaliapin's role in the history of music, Azernews reports.

In her speech, Alena Inyakina also informed the attendees about the opera singer's visits to Baku.

She noted that his deep and expressive bass voice and acting talents were recognized all over the world.

Russian opera stars performed at the most prestigious theaters in the world - the Russian Bolshoi Theater, the Mariinsky Theater, and the Metropolitan Opera. Among the admirers of his talent were composers Sergey Prokofiev and Anton Rubinstein. Maxim Gorky called Feodor Chaliapin an epoch of Russian art.

Documentary footage and archival photographs were also presented to the attention of the audience.

Alena Inyakina, Honored ArtistAnton Fershtandt, Dilyara Karimova, Ulviya Aliyeva, Maryam Yusifova, Farhad Alakbarov, Ruslan Persan, Kamilla Imanova, Teymur Kazimov, Emin Ismayilov, Agshin Xudaverdiyev, and Atefe Garabagi thrilled the listeners with opera arias, romances as well as folk songs from the opera singer's repertoire.

Among the guests were representatives of diplomatic missions, public organizations, creative intelligentsia, and youth, who highly appreciated the concert.

