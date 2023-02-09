Young Spectators Theater to show mono-act play

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani State Theater of Young Spectators will present a mono-act play "Torment" on February 10, Azernews reports.

Honored Artist Kamala Huseynova will play the main role in the mono-act play, which is based on playwright Tamara Valiyeva's piece of work.

The fate of both a happy and unhappy woman, a series of images in the face of the actress - all this comes to life before the eyes of the audience.

In the story, a married woman falls in love with another man, which ultimately leads to tragedy. The heroine's husband, learning about this, deprives her of children. When her beloved one also leaves her, she is left with nothing. Not finding any other way, she decides to commit suicide.

Honored Art Worker Mehriban Alakbarzada (director), Elshan Sarxanoglu (production designer), Agasalim Feyzullayev (music composer), and Isa Asadov (stunt man) have been involved in the work on the play production.

The mono play has been previously staged at the 6th Tuganliq International Theater Festival of Turkic-speaking peoples, traditionally held in Ufa, Bashkortostan.

Actress Kamala Huseynova was awarded a special diploma from the Ministry of Culture of Bashkortostan for her brilliant performance at the festival.