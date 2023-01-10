Azerbaijani conductor to address Opera Europe forum

By Azernews

Azerbaijani conductor, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev will take part in the Opera Europe Forum, Azernews reports.

Opera Europa is an international service organization for professional opera companies and opera festivals in Europe.

With roots going back to 1995, Opera Europa gained its present format and name in 2002, on the merger of the European Opera Network and the Eurolyrica associations.

Over the past years, Opera Europe has gathered more than 200 member opera companies from over 40 different countries.

Opera Europe General Director Audrey Zhang invited the musical director and the principal conductor of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater to join the forum, to be held from March 30 to April 1 in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Azerbaijan's State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater became a full member of the International Opera Association of Europe in 2015. In 2021, Azerbaijan celebrated International Opera Day for the first time under the auspices of Opera Europe and Opera Vision.

The concert was broadcast live on the Opera Vision channel throughout Europe and gathered an audience of around 2,000 000 people.

Within the forum, it is planned to perform Giacomo Puccini's masterpiece The Triptych.

The Triptych is the title of a collection of three one-act operas, Il tabarro, Suor Angelica, and Gianni Schicchi, by Giacomo Puccini. The work received its world premiere at the Metropolitan Opera on 14 December 1918.

Earlier, Ayyub Guliyev represented Azerbaijan at Beijing Forum for Performing Arts 2022.

Ayyub Guliyev addressed the forum virtually highlighting the work of the Azerbaijani theater in the post-pandemic time.

The conductor brought worldwide attention to Azerbaijani opera art. He touched upon new ballet productions like Nizami, Babek as well as Orpheus and Eurydice, known as the first baroque opera in the theater's repertoire.