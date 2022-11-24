EBU announces major changes to voting system for Eurovision 2023

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has announced major changes in the voting system at Eurovision Song Contest 2023, Azernews reports, citing the song contest's website.

The song contest will see the semi-final qualifiers decided by public-only voting, with voting open to those all over the world rather than just participating nations as before.

At the same time, the professional jury will remain to help choose the winners of the grand final.

"Throughout its 67-year history, the Eurovision Song Contest has constantly evolved to remain relevant and exciting. These changes acknowledge the immense popularity of the show by giving more power to the audience of the world’s largest live music event," ESC Executive Supervisor Martin Osterdahl said.

EBU's three big changes to the Eurovision 2023 voting system are as follows:

- Viewer votes will decide countries qualifying from Semi-Finals;

- Viewers in non-participating countries will be able to vote online;

- Jury votes will be combined with votes from the global audience to decide the final result.

Some 37 countries will join Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool, UK, in May 2023.

Azerbaijan has also confirmed its participation in the song contest. Next year will mark Azerbaijan's 15th involvement in the Eurovision Song Contest since its debut in 2008.