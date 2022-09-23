National conductor dazzles crowd at TURKSOY Opera Days

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani conductor, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev has taken part in the 23rd Opera Days of TURKSOY in Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

This year, the Opera Days of TURKSOY are dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birthday of Azerbaijan's prominent composer Fikrat Amirov.

During the concert programs, opera singers from the Turkic countries were accompanied by the Bursa Regional State Symphony Orchestra and the orchestra of the Izmir State Opera and Ballet Theater under the baton of the national conductor.

The attention of the audience was presented to the music pieces by composers of Turkic-speaking countries, as well as famous arias of Western authors.

The concerts were held at the Merino Culture and Congress Center in Bursa and the Elhamra Concert Hall in Izmir.

The audience applauded the famous opera soloists, among whom were Fatima Jafarzada (Azerbaijan), Uralxan Seilbekova and Shyngys Rasylkhan (Kazakhstan), Elgiz Beishenbayev and Ataxan Aibek Uulu (Kyrgyzstan), Damla Bursu Kilinc Sayin (Turkiye) and others.

Fikrat Amirov's Azerbaijan Capriccio, an aria from the opera Sevil won the hearts of the listeners.