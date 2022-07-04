National artist joins art project in France

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Asmar Narimanbayova has joined an art project initiated by the Connecting Pro People (CPP) in France, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The organization aims at bringing together people of art and presenting their work to the general public, promoting the cultures of different countries.

Famous art and cultural figures took part in the event in Paris.

As part of the project, Asmar Narimanbayova showcased five paintings and pottery painted by her.

Her vibrant art works inspired by Azerbaijan instantly won the attention of Parisian art enthusiasts.

At the same time, the France-Azerbaijan Dialogue Association served the guests with the Azerbaijani traditional sweets.

Along with the Azerbaijani artists, the art project brought together artists from France and Algeria.

Lithuania and Hungarian musicians pleased the attendees with a concert program.