Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Baku State University sign MoU

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and Baku State University have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Azernews reports, citing the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

The document was signed by President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva and the rector of the Baku State University, Elchin Babayev.

The MoU envisages cooperation between the parties in the field of protection, study, and promotion of the cultural heritage of the Turkic World.

Speaking at the event, the rector of the Baku State University, Elchin Babayev, stressed the importance of the document.

"The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation is an international organization distinguished by its active efforts. And Baku State University is an educational institution with great human resource potential. Therefore, this document will create ample opportunities for joint work," Babayev said.

In his speech, Elchin Babayev expressed his confidence in the productivity of cooperation.

"We will successfully study and promote the rich cultural heritage of the Turkic world together. The culture of the Turkic world is an inexhaustible treasure, and our duty is to preserve this treasure and pass it on to future generations. Thus, university students will be actively involved in the study and research of the culture of the Turkic peoples in various specialties," he said.

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva spoke in detail about the activities of the organization.

"The main purpose of the foundation is to bring the Turkic peoples closer to each other, as well as to promote the great Turkic culture, heritage, history, and traditions around the world. Although the foundation is a young organization, it has been involved in many international projects, held conferences, round tables, and exhibitions, published books in different countries, celebrated the anniversaries of geniuses of the Turkic world, staged performances, and continues to work in this direction," she said.

Next, Gunay Afandiyeva shared her views on the signed document with the participants of the event and drew attention to the issues envisaged in the memorandum.

She pointed out that the memorandum covers issues such as the organization of students' internships at the foundation, the provision of scholarships to young people conducting research with the Turkic world, the publication of joint publications, as well as the establishment of the Turkic World Scientific Research Center.

The establishment of such centers in various educational institutions under the foundation's auspices will allow them to establish a large network in the future.

The event continued with a concert program performed by students of Baku State University. The sides then exchanged gifts.