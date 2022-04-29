Baku to premiere film about fate of women during Karabakh war

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A film "Old suitcases" will be premiered at the Nizami Cinema Center on April 30.

The film is based on real events. It tells about the fate and tragedies of women in the first and second Karabakh wars, with a difference of almost 30 years.

These women are victims of Armenian aggression and war heroes, including soldiers, mothers of martyrs, sisters, wives, doctors, prisoners and refugees. Different stories, united by the same drama, taking place against the backdrop of a war, a complex psychological and moral background, but most importantly - always with faith in victory.

The film was jointly produced by RS Production, OYUN and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population. The feature film is dedicated to the Second Karabakh War.

Scriptwriter is Saida Hagverdiyeva, film director- Shahmar Safaroglu, production designer- Afshan Asadova, composer - Vugar Jamalzade, editing director - Rza Almasi Pegru, producers - Kamalya Neymatova and Nijat Mammadov, art director - Tahir Tairovich, general producer - Parvina Ismayilova.

The roles, along with professional actors, include witnesses of the Armenian occupation, veterans of the Karabakh war, as well as actors with disabilities. The images of children were embodied by the young actors of the Oyuq Theater Studio.

The film cast includes People's Artists Mammad Syafa, Parvana Gurbanova, Honored Artists Gyulzar Gurbanova, Shafag Aliyeva, Nasiba Eldarova, actors Gizilgul Guliyeva, Zemfira Abdulsamadova, Konul Gasimova, Rasmiya Nurmamedova, Zulfiya Gurbanova, Zyumrud Gasimova, Ulviya Aliyeva, Zulfiya Nazar Mammadova, Rada Nasibova, Turkai Jafarli, Rahim Rahimov, Elmira Huseynova, Saria Mansurova, Aygun Fatullayeva, Oksana Rasulova, Zarina Gurbanova, Javanshir Maharramov, Namig Aghayev, Vugar Hajiyev, Samimi Farhad, Agil M. Guliyev.

