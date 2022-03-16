Eminent composers' music to sound at Philharmonic Hall

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra will perform at the Philharmonic Hall on March 17.

The orchestra will perform under the baton of People's Artist Fakhraddin Karimov. The soloist of the program is the winner of international competitions, violinist Umida Abbasova.

The evening will feature music pieces by Luigi Boccherini, Antonio Vivaldi, Frangiz Alizade, etc.

For the first time in Baku, overture Der Teufel als Hydraulicus by Schubert, Prelude and scherzo (Two Pieces for String Octet) by Dmitry Shostakovich will sound in Baku.

Notably, the State Chamber Orchestra was founded by Fikrat Amirov and Gara Garayev in 1964.

Nazim Rzayev directed the Orchestra until 1992 since its foundation.

The orchestra toured different cities of Russia, as well as former Czechoslovakia, Poland, Tunis, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Turkey during this period.

The orchestra generally performs works of Azerbaijani composers and premiered works by Western European and Russian composers.

The ASCO also performed at the concerts dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Independence of Azerbaijan organized in Berlin, Paris and Rome in 2011.

Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra participated at the Azerbaijani Culture Days conducted in Beijing in May 2011, as well as at the 2nd Ramatuelle International Classical Music Festival organized in France in July 2011.