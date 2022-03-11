Bridges of Europe through eyes of photographers

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A photo exhibition "Bridges of Europe '' has opened at Art Tower Gallery as part of the FantazEU Cultural Heritage Festival.

Cultural and scientific figures, representatives of diplomatic missions and creative youth attended the opening ceremony.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko noted that the European Union and the participating countries are committed to supporting and preserving cultural diversity.

"The EU strives to maintain cultural ties with Azerbaijan. The main purpose of this festival is to develop cultural partnership between the EU, Azerbaijan and other countries," he said.

The head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan and the project organizer Dadash Mammadov said that FantazEU Cultural Heritage Festival contributes to the acquaintance with cultural diversity and is an important event in the field of the country's art and its promotion in the international arena.

"We believe that it is more important than ever to build cultural and educational bridges. We always strive to build positive relationships, mutual understanding and trust between people. Bridges serve to connect people and connect them with each other. Bridges do not share views and common ideals, but unite the will and the desire for progress They serve to establish the common ideal of a developed and democratic country in which every citizen will find opportunities for a better life and a progressive future", said Mammadov.

The project curator Sona Guliyeva said that the photo exhibition "Bridges of Europe" made it possible to view Europe without leaving Baku.

The exhibition features stunning photos of European bridges. Some of the works were taken by Aydin Sadikhov and Agdes Baghirzade.

Rustam Farman's photo "Khodaferin Bridges" in Jabrayil region was also showcased as part of the exhibition.

Notably, FantazEU Cultural Heritage Festival aims at promoting European cultural diversity, with particular focus on European cultural heritage in Azerbaijan, including demonstrating links between European and Azerbaijani cultural heritage.

The event was organized in partnership with the EU Member States, with the active participation of Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, France, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Sweden.

The Arts Council of Azerbaijan provided organizational support under a contract financed by the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan.

The FantazEU festival is the successor of the Fantazia Cultural Heritage Festival, which has been organized by the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan since 2018.

The festival took its name from the Fantazia Hamam, which was built in Baku at the end of the 19th century and featured European and local architectural elements.

The event featured numerous indoor and open-air photo exhibitions, concerts, literature evenings, workshops, film screenings and guided tours.

FantazEU Cultural Heritage Festival 2022 was held at various cultural and educational venues in Baku, including the International Mugham Center, ADA University, Nizami cinema, the Baku Book Center, Art Tower Gallery, as well as the Landmark Hotel and Business Centre.

Photo credits: Rustam Farman