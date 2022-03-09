National artist glorifies women's grace

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Women are the most beautiful, strong, bold, smart and every good words in. Blessed with astonishing talents, women's role in all spheres of life is is undeniable.

People's Artist Sirus Mirzazade brilliantly glorifies women's grace, feelings, aspirations and dreams.

Around 150 paintings and graphic works have been showcased at the National Art Museum to celebrate International Women's Day (March 8).

Sirus Mirzazade's unique artistic vision

Sirus Mirzazade has considerably enriched Azerbaijan's contemporary art.

Speaking about the artist, chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union Farhad Khalilov, People's Artist Arif Huseynov, Honored Art Worker Ziyadkhan Aliyev praised his artistic vision. Through his art, he created a synthesis of traditions and modernity.

A graduate of Azim Azimzade Art College and the Moscow Higher Art School, Sirus Mirzazade has been working in both monumental and decorative and easel painting since the 70s.

Mirzazade's works have been exhibited in Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, Turkey, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, France, Cuba, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Great Britain, USA, Italy, etc.

His works are kept in museums and private collections. Currently, Sirus Mirzazade is engaged in teaching activities at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts.

The theme "Adam and Eve" takes a special place in the artist's art since 1980s.

The paintings "First Meeting", "White Silence", "Charmer" and other works included in this series are showcased at the exhibition.

Another art series "Constellation" also attracts special attention of the museum visitors.

The exhibition also features such art works as "Pink Dream", "Girl with a Hoopoe", "In Black Dress" and other samples, which are the result of the artist's improvisations.

The creation of different women portraits didn't left art admirers indifferent.