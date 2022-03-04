Brightest young talents shine on stage

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Some of the brightest talents have gathered at the State Philharmonic Hall to delight the audience with sophisticated music.

The concert held as part of the "Youth support" project brought together the soloists of the Children's and Youth Orchestra of Folk Instruments, music schools and students from the country's regions.

Young musicians performed works by Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Fikret Amirov, Suleiman Aleskerov, Haji Khanmamadov, Said Rustamov, Elmira Nazarova, Hasan Rzayev and Vittorio Monti.

They were accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments under the baton of the artistic director and chief conductor, People's Artist Aghaverdi Pashayev.

The concert left an indelible impression on the audience.

Notably, "Youth Support" project has been held since 2016 to discover and support young talents in Azerbaijan.

The project is headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzadeh, and the project coordinator is Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye.

Within the project, concert programs are traditionally held several times a month at the State Philharmonic Hall.

The programs presented within the project are designed for a wide audience with different musical tastes, including connoisseurs of high academic performance, mugham, jazz, etc.

The project has celebrated its fifth anniversary this year.

A gala concert was held as part of the celebration. The concert was highly appreciated by the audience.