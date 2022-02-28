Harpsichord music to sound in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Harpsichord music will sound at the State Philharmonic Hall.

Khurshid Abdullayeva. Nemat Tanriverdiyev (trombone), Mammad Rajabli (clarinet), Nigar Mammadova (organ) will please the audience with works by Alfred Schnittke, Ilham Azmanli and Rufat Ramazanov.

Harpsichord is a keyboard stringed musical instrument with a plucked sound extraction method.

The earliest mention of a harpsichord-type instrument appears in a 1397 source from Padua (Italy).

As a solo instrument, the harpsichord remained in use until the end of the 18th century. A little longer it was used to perform digital bass, to accompany recitatives in operas.

In the second half of the 18th century, the harpsichord began to replace the piano - an instrument that was more in line with that performing and composing era.

The revival of the culture of playing the harpsichord began at the turn of the 19th - 20th centuries, when musicians became convinced of the discrepancy between the timbre of the piano for the performance of works previously written for the harpsichord.