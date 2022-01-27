Wonderful music pieces captivate listeners

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Land of Fire has a vast musical heritage that has evolved over thousands of years.

Famous for its folk instruments, the country never ceases to amaze with its rich musical traditions.

Azerbaijan's beautiful music pieces have sounded at the State Philharmonic Hall as part of the "Youth Support" project.

The State Orchestra of Folk Instruments performed at the concert under the baton of the artistic director and principal conductor, People's Artist Aghaverdi Pashayev and Honored Artist Ilaha Huseynova.

The soloists included members of the Children's and Youth Orchestra of Folk Instruments, students of the Baku Humanitarian College, pupils of music schools and students of educational institutions, including tar musicians Boyukagha Aghaaliyev, Mirnofel Hasanov, Aykhan Yagubzade, kamancha performers Ali Muradov, Makhir Hajiyev, Abid Chalabi, Tural Akhundov, mugham singer Farid Azizli, ganun performers Mehinbanu Bayramli, Brilliant Azimzade and Ali Karimli, flutist Mukhamed Jabbarov as well as oud performer Murad Karimov.

The audience enjoyed music pieces by Azerbaijani and foreign composers, including Haji Khanmammadov, Fikrat Amirov, Said Rustamov, Suleiman Alaskarov, Johann Sebastian Bach, Vittorio Monti, Dadash Dadashov and Gasan Rzayev.

The concert was received with great interest by the audience.