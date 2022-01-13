Culture Ministry's Public Council discusses future projects

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry's Public Council has discussed plans for the year 2022.

The event provided insight into extensive work to be carried out by the Public Council this year.

First, the chairman of the Public Council Garay Alibayov informed about the working groups operating within the council.

He said that four working groups function within the public council. One of them is led by well-known actor and art reader, Honored Artist Azad Shukurov.

"This working group will hold master classes for young people interested in art. The activity of the second working group headed by Doctor of Philosophy in Art History Gunel Seyidahmadli is connected with our cultural heritage. The next working group is headed by People's Artist Vidadi Hasanov, and this working group is engaged in theatrical performances and festivals in Azerbaijan. The last group, called International Relations, is led by Honored Art Worker, musicologist Jahangir Salimkhanov," said Garay Alibayov.

MP Fazil Mustafa noted that there are a number of problems in the field of culture. He stressed that the activities of the Public Council will give impetus to the elimination of these problems.

Speaking at the meeting, Honored Artist Azad Shukurov said that he had held talks with the University of Culture and Arts, the Baku Music Academy and other educational institutions.

He noted that the purpose of the group is to identify talented young people in the regions and help them in their education in the field of culture and art.

"Often such young people do not know where to turn. For this reason, we plan to hold meetings in the regions and explain all the points to talented young people to enter universities. It would also be good to hold meetings with cultural figures living in the regions. This would lead to the sharing of their experiences and the revival of theaters in the regions. We must support talented young people to develop our culture as a whole," he said.

The head of the Culture Ministry's Department Ismayil Abdulazimov commented on the proposals put forward by the council.

"Cooperation with the public council can help find solutions to problems. Citizens should benefit from our joint activities. All our work must be citizen-oriented. As usefulness increases, problems will decrease. We are ready to listen to the Public Council's solution proposals. I believe that as a result of mutual cooperation we will overcome common problems," he concluded.