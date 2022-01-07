Carpet Museum to host master class on exhibits protection

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The National Carpet Museum invites you to join a master class on the protection of museum exhibits on January 8.

The class will be held on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the museum's deputy director for the protection and registration of exhibits Mira Mammadkhanova

Mira Mammadkhanova, who has over 30 years of experience in this field, will inform the lecturers about the preservation of carpets, carpet products, artistic metal, fabric, clothing, embroidery, porcelain, glass, wood, paper and jewelry in the museum's collection.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum never ceases to amaze everyone with its beautiful architecture.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, it is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to the popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th century Guba carpet Ugakh was donated to the Carpet Museum, while Karabakh carpet Chelebi enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

The Carpet Museum also focuses on cooperation with world-leading museum organizations.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.