Tchaikovsky's iconic ballet shown in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Pyotr Tchaikovsky's ballet "Nutcracker" has been staged at the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. The ballet is a kind of New Year gift to all spectators.

The ballet is based on E.T.A. Hoffmann's 1816 fairy tale "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King". It was premiered at the Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg in 1892.

The ballet "Nutcracker" tells the story of a little girl who goes to the Land of Sweets on Christmas Eve. Ivan Vsevolozhsky and Marius Petipa adapted Hoffmann's story for the ballet. Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky wrote the music.

The ballet "Nutcracker" is included in the treasury of world ballet art. Traditionally, the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater presents the "Nutcracker" ballet on winter holidays.

A magical New Year's fairy tale, great music, mesmerizing costumes and decorations left no one indifferent. The ballet was sold out and was an overwhelming success.

Honored Artists Nigar Ibrahimova, Makar Fershtandt, Anar Mikayilov as well as soloists Ayan Eyvazova, Aliyan Eyvazova, Seymur Gadiyev, Nigar Mammadova, Fatima Khalafova and others took part in the ballet under the baton of the theater's principal conductor, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

The ballet "Nutcracker" will be presented once again on January 5.