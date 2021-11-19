Unique flash mob held in Ganja [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

A flash mob has been held in Ganja as part of the Nizami Ganjavi International Festival.

Around 8,800 people, including volunteers, students and many others created a portrait of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi at the Heydar Aliyev Square in Ganja.

Before the flash mob, a minute of silence was observed to honor the memory of the Patriotic War martyrs.

The flash mob, choreographed by Mobil Garayev, was met with great interest by the city's residents.

The project was implemented with the support of Ganja Regional Culture Department, Ganja City Executive Power, Ganja Education Department, Ganja City Public Participation Assembly.

Nizami Ganjavi is considered one of the most prominent figures of medieval Azerbaijani philosophical poetry.

The poet wrote lyrical poems, including gasidas, ghazals and rubais. He dedicated his whole life to lyrical poems, and different philosophical problems.

The works of Azerbaijani poet and thinker have been translated into many languages.

Rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved in world-famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

In Khamsa (Quintet), the poet revealed the living pages of history.

The attack of the Russians on Barda city, a fairy tale of the Russian Princess, the beautiful Shirin amazons, battles, described in various poems of Nizami - all this is historically and geographically related to medieval Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

Nizami Ganjavi passed away in 1209 in his native city of Ganja. A grandiose tomb was raised over his grave.



