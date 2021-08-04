Mugham music sound in Gabala

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Mugham evening has been solemnly held as part of the Gabala Music Festival.

People's Artists, including mugham singer Mansum Ibrahimov, Elchin Gashimov (tar), Honored Artists, mugham singers Tayyar Bayramov and Elnur Ahmadov (kamancha), as well as Gulzar Farajova, Gunay Imamverdiyeva, Kananhavun Bayramliy, Kanan Gashimov perfomed at the open-air concert.

Soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Fatima Khalafova and the Honored Artist Samir Samadov thrilled the audience with beautiful choreogorahy "Mugham" directed by People's Artists Rafiga Akhundova and Magsud Mammadov.

The choreographic number was accomponied byNazim Aliverdibayov`s "Mugham" composition.

Gabala International Music Festival is an annual open-air festival of classical music held every summer since 2009 in Gabala.

Talented musicians from all over the world, world-known symphonic and philharmonic orchestras take part in the festival.

The festival initially positioned itself as a classical music festival. However, the festival's repertoire has eventually expanded. Now you can hear music of different genres, including jazz and mugham.

Photo credits: Kamran Baghirov