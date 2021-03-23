Nizami Art Fest: Animated films shown in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Animated films "Good and Evil", "Shah and Servant" and

"Fitne" by Nazim Mammadov have been screened as part of Nizami Art Fest.

Initiated by the head of Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov, the festival features a series of events dedicated to Nizami Ganjavi: workshops for photographers and artists, exhibitions, screenings of animated films and much more.

The animated films are based on Nizami's works. The screenings were organized in partnership with the Museum of Animation named after Nazim Mammadov. The event was supported by the Ministry of Culture and the Hungarian Embassy in Azerbaijan, Trend Life reported.

Speaking at the event, the head of Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov, expressed gratitude to the Hungarian Embassy in Azerbaijan for assistance in holding this event.

It was noted that the screenings were aimed at promoting Nizami`s rich literary heritage.

Dadash Mammadov stressed that the Hungarian Embassy in Azerbaijan pays great attention to the Azerbaijani culture and art and takes an active part in supporting various cultural events and projects.

The animated films were presented for students of the Educational Complex No. 132-134. The event was followed by a concert led by talented pianist, founder of the "Simurg" festival Saida Tagizade.

The concert brought together laureates of republican and international competitions, violinists Elmira Dadasheva and Khadija Hajili, mugham singer Kanan Bashirli, as well as a mugham trio consisting of Kamal Abdullaev (kamancha), Rufat Mustafayev (tar) and Rasul Novruzov (naghara).

The participants of the event also got acquainted with the exhibits of the Nazim Mammadov Animation Museum - the source materials of those films that were demonstrated during the screening.

At the end of the evening, the musicians were presented with memorable gifts and educational comics dedicated to the protection of water resources and the rational use of the water of the Kura River. This project was initiated by the UNDP Kura II Project team with the support of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. the Ministry of Environment and Agriculture of Georgia and the NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.