National History Museum gets ready for patriotic exhibition

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

National History Museum is getting ready for a patriotic exhibition.

The main goal of the exposition is to provide insight into the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war as well as to pay tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs.

Currently, the museum continues to collect documents, photographs and other materials related to the 44-day Patriotic War.

The museum has already received memorabilia and personal belongings of 73 martyrs and dozens of the Karabakh war veterans.

At the same time, a large number of exhibits were transferred by state structures - the Ministry of Defense, the State Security Service, the State Border Service, the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Agency for Mine Clearance.

The exhibition will also feature fragments of weapons, missiles and ammunition.

The 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war ended with the Russia-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The trilateral peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions.

Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers and historic Shusha city.

The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since early 1990s.

National Museum of History is one of the architectural pearls of the country, dating back to the 19th century.

The largest museum in the country was originally the private residence of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, who was the famous national oil baron remembered for his generous philanthropy.

Over 300,000 items are assembled in 10 collections in the museum, including a valuable library consisting mainly of unique books.

There are several departments in the museum: Modern history, Ethnography department, Department of ancient and medieval history, Scientific excursion department, Laboratory for museum restoration, Fund of Numismatics, etc.

The museum's collections provide insight into the history of Azerbaijan from past to present.

House museum of Azerbaijan’s philanthropist, oil baron Haji Zeynalabdin Tagiyev was re-opened on June 17 after restoration and reconstruction work.

The museum's opening was in line with the 100th anniversary of the National History Museum of Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the museum displayed new exhibits, stored in its fund, including paintings, documents, photographs, orders and books.