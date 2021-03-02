Victory Museum receives first exhibits

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry has received first exhibits for 2020 Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Victory Museum.

On December 3, 2020, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the establishment of the Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Victory Museum in Baku.

The Ministry of Culture was instructed to create a working group on the concept of the Victory Museum on behalf of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

The initial draft of the Action Plan for the collection of materials for the creation of the complex and the museum was discussed as well.

The Culture Ministry notes that citizens are actively involved in the transfer of exhibits for the foundation.

The Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Agency for Mine Action, the State Border Service, and the Ministry of Defense Industry as well as Gazelli Art House also provided exhibits for the museum fund.

The museum's first exhibits include the remnants of various types of weapons and shells used by Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the Second Karabakh War, personal belongings of soldiers who bravely fought against Armenian invaders.

The Culture Ministry continues to work on the concept of the Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Victory Museum.

The Ministry has recently embarked upon partnership with G GROUP, the world's leading Italian multimedia company, which has successfully implemented a number of international projects.

The Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Victory Museum will provide insight into the Patriotic War by using modern presentation technology.

The meeting also featured discussions on the work to be done under the project, initial ideas, and plans.











