Estonia marks birthday of national artist

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition dedicated to the 80th anniversary of national artist Shamil Aliyev and the proclamation of the Estonian independence has solemnly opened in the House of Azerbaijan in Tallinn.

The opening ceremony was attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps of Azerbaijan and Turkey in Estonia, parliament, the Estonian Ministry of Culture, Tallinn Municipality, the Integration Fund and others.

In their remarks, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Estonia, Head of the House of Azerbaijan Zahra Gahramanli, Estonian Culture Ministry Undersecretary Anna-Lee Reimaa, Representative of the Integration Foundation Kristina Pirgop highlighted Shamil Aliyev's contribution to intercultural dialogue.

Letters of thanks for Shamil Aliyev's work were presented on behalf of the Estonian Cultural Minister Tõnis Lukas and the head of the Integration Foundation Irene Käosaar.

The event was followed by a gala concert program featuring a famous Estonian vocalist living in Great Britain, Maria Veretenina, Estonian musician Daniel Ylle and Azerbaijani singer Nargiz Askarova.

The exposition will run until September 18.







