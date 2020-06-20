Baku Music Academy to host online contest

By Azernews





Baku Music Academy invites you to join the 1st International Online Competition of Musicians-Performers.

Initiated by professor of Baku Music Academy Tarlan Seidova, the contest is timed to the 40th anniversary of the Specialized Secondary Music School-Studio.

According to the rules, the contest participants will show their best in three music genres: academic, folk and jazz music.

The 1st International Online Competition of Musicians-Performers is open for musicians of all ages.

The contest will feature a large variety of solo and ensemble nominations: Piano", "String Instruments", "Wind and Percussion Instruments", "Folk Instruments", "Vocal", "Instrumental and Vocal ensembles ".

The jury will be chaired by the People’s Artist of the USSR and Azerbaijan, rector of Baku Music Academy Farhad Badalbayli. Applications will be accepted until September 30, 2020.

