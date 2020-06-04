Shah Ismail post stamp represented at international contest

By Azernews





From May 9 till September 9 2020, PostEurop is proud to present the most beautiful 2020 EUROPA stamps entries for the theme "Ancient Postal Routes".

Azerbaijna is participating in the competition with Shah Ismail post stamp. Produced by Azermarka LLC, the stamp is dedicated to the messenger service established by Shah Ismail Khatai in 1501.

At the compeition, the post stamp is presented by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

Shah Ismail has left a deep mark in the Azerbaijan's rich history.

He declared Azerbaijani as the state language, and wrote beautiful epic poems under the name Khatai.

Ismail was only a year old when his father was killed by the Aq Qoyunlu.

For six years Ismail was hiding from his enemies in the palace of Mirza Ali, who was faithful to Safavids. Ruler of Aq Qoyunlu Rustam urgently requires the issuance of Ismail, and sent threatening letters to Mirza Ali. Making sure in their futility, he sent 300 horsemen to the palace.



Within years of hiding, Ismail studied science and military affairs before emerging at the age of 12 years to take over Azerbaijan.

Soon young Ismail took under control the territories of today's Iran, as well as Iraq, the Caucasus, parts of Central Asia, and western Afghanistan.

During his rule the state became to be called Azerbaijan and Turkish for almost a century remained the state language.