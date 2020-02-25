Juicy and bright paintings stun art lovers

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Works of talented artist Narmina Valiyeva and students of Rangli Dunya Art Studio have been displayed at the National Art Museum.

The exposition showcased nearly 200 partings by 30 artists of different ages.

At the opening ceremony, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Arif Huseynov and Honored Artist Kubra Aliyeva spoke about the importance of the artistic education of children. They emphasized that drawing classes broaden the artistic horizons and improve the aesthetic taste.

Narmina Valiyeva is a member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union as well as International Association of Female Artists (IAFA).

As Valiyeva says, she recommends her students to avoid gloomy and dull color palette in their art works.

"I urge students to avoid dark color shades. While painting, we are trying to add more bright and juicy colors to make viewers feeling happy and relaxed...", she told Trend Life.

The works of Narmina Velieva are often exhibited in Hungary, Germany, Italy and other countries. Moreover, the artist's paintings are also kept in private collections. Her students also conquer the art world with their colorful paintings.

The exhibition aroused great interest among viewers. The evening was followed by a fashion show inspired by traditional motives.















