EMIN delights his music fans in Russia

World-famous singer, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov has recently completed his tour across Russia.

Spectacular concerts in Khabarovsk, Vladivostok and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk gathered full halls.

Despite the time difference and the busy schedule, EMIN and his band delighted the audience with musical evenings, full of bright emotions and feelings.

Traditionally, the meetings were held with charitable organizations participating in the Boomerang of Good campaign,Trend Life reported.

A series of charity concerts will be held in Kemerovo (October 16), Novosibirsk (October 17), Tomsk (October 18) and Krasnoyarsk (October 19).

Born in Baku, Emin Agalarov moved with his family to Russia at the age of four. After graduating from high school in New Jersey, EMIN enrolled in Marymount Manhattan College (New York). He graduated at the top of his class, delivering a thesis on “Business Management in the Field of Finance".

Agalarov's interest in music began in high school years in the U.S. After graduating from high school, he returned to Russia, where he continued composing songs. In 2005 he began working with his vocal and music teacher, the renowned Azerbaijani singer Muslim Magomayev, to whom he pays tribute at his concerts.

His first studio album “Still” was released in 2006, selling in the first six months 70,000 copies in Russia, and an additional 30,000 in CIS countries.

EMIN's media appearances include BBC Breakfast, Extra, ITV's Daybreak, Fox, Entertainment Tonight, Pro 7, The Today Show, E!, among others. He's been featured in The Sunday Times, The Sun, Bilt, Wall Street Journal, The Independent, GQ, Esquire, OK!, etc.

Agalarov is also one of the organizers of Zhara International Music Festival which has turned into annual gathering of celebrities.

In July 2018, Emin Agalarov was awarded with the title of People's Artist of Azerbaijan.








