Famous tar performer to join music festival in Russia

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Famous tar performer Sahib Pashazade will take part in the 16th International Music Festival " Moscow Forum" to be held on October 22–27.

One of the most famous Russian contemporary music festivals is restarted as a music-discussion platform.

The Moscow Forum is positioning itself as a workspace for contemporary music and serious aesthetic debates.

For the first time in the music history, Sahib Pashazade was awarded a special title "Tar Paganini" and "Birch leaf" Grand Prix as a soloist.

Furthermore, he participated in various festivals such as International Festival of Mystical Music and "Khidir Ilyas etkinleri" festivals in Turkey; "Music of the Peoples of the Caucasus" Festival in Tbilisi, Georgia; "Shashu" International festival in Astana city, Kazakhstan; also awarded the prize "Gizil Jeng" at the International Fajr Festival held in the Islamic Republic of Iran twice (2004, 2005), etc.

Besides, Sahib Pashazade performed in several concerts as a soloist and accompanist at "Caspian Sea - Friendship Sea" festival held in Aktau city, Kazakhstan and awarded the 2nd place - Silver Medal; a solo concert program in Turkey accompanied by the State Symphonic Orchestra of Bursa city under the leadership of People’s Artist Rauf Abdullayev.

He also participated in tours around the world and decently represented the Azerbaijan Mugham and music in more than 40 countries of the world, such as Morocco, China, Lithuania, Sweden, Switzerland, USA, Canada, Japan, Austria, Hungary, Romania, Greece, etc.

Since 2011, he has been awarded the honorary title of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan.