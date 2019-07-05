Wonderful festivity organized for children

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended a fabulous entertainment show organized for nearly 200 children deprived of parental care and in need of special care.

The wonderful show was held at Dalga Beach resort on the shore of the Caspian Sea. The children who came to the event on special buses were met by fairy-tale characters.

The Foundation is frequently holding various festivities for children, as Children's institutions are paid special attention in Azerbaijan.

Residents of Baku orphanages No. 1 of Nizami district, No. 2 of Surakhani district, number No.3 of the Khatai district, the Rehabilitation Center for Children with Down Syndrome and the boarding school of integration education No. 11 spent the sunny day in the open air.

The children took part in various games and attractions, they swam in the pool, and spent their leisure time on various entertainment programs prepared for them.

Leyla Aliyeva talked with the children and asked them about the festivity organized for them. Residents of orphanages, the Rehabilitation Center for Children with Down Syndrome and the boarding school of integration education shared their impressions.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which defined charity and comprehensive care for the younger generation as priority activities, presented an interesting and unforgettable day to residents of children's institutions of the capital.

The children were presented with gifts on behalf of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Later in the day, Leyla Aliyeva visited the Scientific-Research Institute of Pediatrics of the Ministry of Health. She met with the children who receive treatment here and their parents, and presented the children with souvenirs.

There are eight clinical departments with 245 beds and numerous paraclinical sections at the institute. Scientific-Research Institute of Pediatrics, which is one of the country's first health care institutions, has served for such an important and noble goal as preserving the health of mothers and children for almost a century. This institute also holds lectures for specialist doctors and resident doctors; resident doctors who take part in the practice here once a month make presentations on various pediatric subjects.

The institute trains highly qualified specialists and scientists for medical institutions of the country. The intensive care unit for intensive care for newborns with 50 beds serves as a resuscitation and neonatology center throughout the country.

On the same day, Leyla Aliyeva met with the residents of the children’s home No.1 in Baku. She was informed of its activity and met with the children.

The state always keeps in focus the activity of this children's institution, shows special care for infants here.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation carried out important projects for the physically and morally healthy formation of children deprived of parental care, their becoming educated personalities with a broad outlook.

Construction of new nurseries, kindergartens and reconstruction of existing occupies one of the main places in the activities of the Foundation. All this testifies to the fact that the Foundation makes an important contribution to the policy of the Azerbaijani state in organizing a quality education and upbringing children.







