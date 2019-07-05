Country`s finest craftsmen gather in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Throughout its history, Azerbaijan has always been famous for its artisans, craftsmen of various arts. The craft culture is still successfully developing in the country, being passed on from generation to generation.

Development of crafts is the focus of attention in Azerbaijan; therefore, the government has organized the first Republican Crafts Festival.

The Festival has solemnly opened in Baku, bringing together 60 craftsmen from Baku and Sumgayit and 40 from the country's regions.

Colorful stands presented at the festival form symbolic carpet weaving village, pottery quarter, village of coppersmiths that immense the festival`s guests into the wonderful atmosphere of the past.

At the opening ceremony, the Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Abulfas Garayev, public figures, representatives of culture and science, foreign guests made a tour of the town set up as part of the festival, Trend Life reported.

The festival was organized in the framework of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which gathered 2,500 delegates from more than 180 countries of the world in Baku.

Abulfas Garayev said that each Baku resident and guest of the Azerbaijani capital can attend the festival, get acquainted with the works of masters of national applied art, artists and craftsmen, purchase their favorite products.

"The festival not only serves to promote national art, productive leisure, but also contributes to the development of tourism and the formation of cultural routes, it provides ample opportunities for doing business. The state has created all the conditions for the disclosure of creative potential and the implementation of people’s ideas in life," he added.

Moreover, master classes are organized as part of the festival, where visitors can to familiarize themselves with the technology of creating handmade products. All conditions are created for various art directions, including wall art and street art.

The first Republican Crafts Festival is open to Baku residents and city's guests from 9:00 to 21:00 until July 7.

The partners of the festival include the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Sabail District Executive Power, Azeripek industrial corporation, I Love Baku network, ABAD (Simplified Support to Family Businesses), Organization of Disabled People of Yasamal district, Baku House of National Clothes, Turbet Culture Center, and Libraff network of bookstores.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.








